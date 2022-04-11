Mohali, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Naveen Kumar Jindal failed to appear before the Punjab Police for questioning on Monday, an official release said.

The state police had booked Bagga, who is a BJP spokesperson and has been attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the movie "The Kashmir Files", on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Police had registered a case against Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a "doctored video clip" of a media interview of Kejriwal.

The FIR against him was lodged by the Mohali police last week on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate.

Bagga has now been asked to appear before the investigating officer on April 13 while Jindal has been summoned on April 14 in Mohali, said police in the official release.

