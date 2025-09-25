New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Delhi, including Manoj Tiwari and Yogendra Chandolia, paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 109th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Remembering the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader's philosophy, Tiwari said, "We are very proud that we follow the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, which is of Antyodaya, of integral humanism. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who proposed that the success of a government is not achieved until the light of governance reaches the person standing in the last row."

Furthermore, he added, "By following the path shown by him, Prime Minister Modi has become one of the strongest leaders in the world, and India, by walking on that path, will soon become developed."

Echoing the same sentiment, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He strengthened the roots of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in India. Prime Minister Modi has worked to bring forward the person standing in the last row. More than 25 crore people in the country have risen above the poverty line. Our organisation and government are running on his ideals."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also paid tribute, saying, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Today, the whole world is looking at the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, which was Antyodaya. This very spirit of Antyodaya is seen in all the schemes of the Government of India, the BJP is moving forward with his ideas."

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He pioneered the magazines Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. His thoughts on Integral Humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to shape the BJP's mission.

His 109th birth anniversary provided leaders across the country with an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to his ideals and honour his legacy in Indian politics. (ANI)

