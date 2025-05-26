New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Monday declared the names of 14 district unit presidents of the party under its ongoing reorganisation process.

Three of the leaders have been given a second term. These are Vijender Dhama, Mayur Vihar district; Chandrapal Bakshi, West Delhi; and Deepak Gauba, Shahdara district.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Case: Hisar District Court Sends YouTuber, Accused of Spying for Pakistan, to 4 Days Police Remand.

Two women leaders -- Raj Sharma Gautam, Najafgarh, and Maya Bisht, South Delhi, have also been appointed as district presidents, according to the list released by the Delhi BJP.

The fresh appointments of district presidents come three months after the BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP in the Assembly polls.

Also Read | COVID-19 Warning: Bengaluru Reports 1st COVID Death; Active Cases Stands at 38 in Karnataka.

The party has already appointed presidents of 204 Mandal units. Next in the ongoing reorganisation process will be the appointment of state unit office bearers, party leaders said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)