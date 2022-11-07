New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Ahead of the MCD polls next month, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday revoked the three-year-old expulsion of two party leaders, including a former mayor.

Sarita Chaudhary, former South Delhi mayor and Mehrauli district president Azad Singh were expelled from the BJP on charges of indiscipline in October 2019.

Also Read | #Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Said That People of #Munugode Reposed Faith … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

In separate letters to Chaudhary and Singh, Gupta said their expulsion was revoked with immediate effect keeping in mind their "dedication" towards the party.

The action was taken against them after the estranged husband-wife duo were involved in a public spat at the Delhi BJP office.

Also Read | Bengaluru Court Directs Twitter To Block Accounts of Congress and Its Bharat Jodo Yatra Till Next Hearing Over Copyrights Issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)