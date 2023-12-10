New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs will hold a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Monday as part of a protest against the seizure of cash from some premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu in the ongoing raids by the Income Tax Department.

The episode has provided fresh ammunition to the BJP, which is leaving no stone unturned to attack the opposition Congress over the incident.

Taking to the issue, Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said on Saturday that Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation.

"The amount of cash recovered from Dheeraj Sahu's premises is the highest among corrupt people so far. Its amount has reached Rs 300 crore...Congress has tried to spread corruption from generation to generation," said Meenakashi Lekhi.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his X handle, tagging a news report about the I-T department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu, took a swipe at the opposition party.

"Rs 300 crore is just the amount found with one politician; the count is still left for the rest of the corrupt politicians in the entire Congress. If they were all put together, imagine how many notes would come out," she added.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued conducting raids on the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday.

CISF personnel were also deployed at the premises. Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it. (ANI)

