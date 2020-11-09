New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha organised a bicycle rally on Monday to promote conservation of the environment. At the rally, they pledged to plant one lakh trees in the national capital.

The rally commenced from Sadaiv Atal Samadhi Place located near Raj Ghat.

Also Read | Delhi: SUV Collides with Auto in Greater Kailash, 1 Killed, 2 Injured.

All the members and participants were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing norms. The venue was properly santised.

To boost up the spirit of the participants, patriotic songs were played at the venue. (ANI)

Also Read | Peninsula: Train to Busan Sequel Is Hitting Indian Screens on November 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)