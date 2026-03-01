Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/TPS): While the Israeli military highlighted major successes against Iran's leadership and military infrastructure, millions of Israelis spent Sunday morning in bomb shelters as the war entered its second day.

Over the past 24 hours, Iranian forces launched roughly 100 ballistic missiles toward Israel, according to Israeli military officials. Most were intercepted by the nation's air defences, but several missiles penetrated and struck populated areas. Late Saturday night, a missile hit a residential building in Tel Aviv, killing a woman in her 40s and injuring at least 25 others. Emergency responders said one man was in very serious condition, several others were moderately wounded, and the remainder suffered light injuries. Seven of the wounded were children, including a two-month-old baby and an older sibling who were rescued from the damaged building before their parents were evacuated.

Also Read | CBSE Exam 2026 Update: Class 10 and 12 Exam Scheduled for March 2 in 7 Middle East Countries Postponed; Check Details.

Multiple impact sites were reported in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, and emergency medical teams treated the injured and transported them to hospitals for further care. Authorities urged the public to continue following civil defense instructions, warning that additional launches were likely. Throughout Saturday and into Sunday, air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across large parts of the country, sending families rushing to shelters, sometimes multiple times in the same night.

Schools and many workplaces were closed, public gatherings were restricted, and emergency services stayed on heightened readiness.

Also Read | Pakistan: 6 Killed Outside US Consulate in Karachi After Violent Protest Over Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death (Watch Videos).

Israeli officials said jets intercepted dozens of Iranian drones.

At the same time, the Israeli military continued its offensive operations inside Iran. Tehran confirmed the assassination of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini. Other notable security figures killed in the first wave of strikes included Ali Shamkhani, who served as secretary of Iran's Defense Council, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Fakhpour, and armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said "justice was done" with Khameini's assassination.

"The tyrant Khamenei was thwarted in the opening blow of Operation 'Roar of the Lion' and with him other senior figures in the Iranian terrorist stronghold," Katz tweeted.

"Those who worked to destroy Israel - were destroyed. Justice was done and the axis of evil suffered a fatal blow." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)