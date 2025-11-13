Faridabad (Haryana) [India]. November 13 (ANI): A National Security Guard (NSG) team, accompanied by a sniffer dog, carried out an investigation in Khandawali village, Faridabad, where a red Ford EcoSport was seized. The vehicle is suspected to be linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Earlier, Faridabad Police seized the red EcoSport DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case.

Sources said that before the car blast on Monday evening, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm, the sources said, noting that investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history.

Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport car. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. Delhi Police had also shared the car's details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

Delhi Police had alerted all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been alerted to look out and search for red colour Ford Eco Sport car, following an investigation which revealed that the suspects had another car in addition to the Hyundai i20.

The National Investigation Agency is likely to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj as part of its extensive probe into the Delhi car blast case, involving the involvement of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module.

The DNA samples of mother and brother of Dr Umar Navi Bhat, suspected to be involved in the Delhi blast, have been collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further analysis. These samples will be matched with the remains of the bodies kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA.DNA profiling is considered to be a powerful tool in forensic science for identifying suspects or victims, and it also establishes biological relationships.

"This is a powerful tool and gold standard in forensic science for identifying suspects, victims, and establishing biological relationships, and it is used in cases like criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, and paternity tests," he said. (ANI)

