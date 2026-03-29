New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom took part in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event here, aimed at promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles.

Speaking at the event, Mary Kom said, "I want to say thanks to the organisers for organising this 'Sunday on Cycles' event, which is actually part of the 'Fit India Movement'... I am personally very concerned about my fitness."

Also Read | JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Know Steps To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

She thanked the organisers for the initiative and highlighted the importance of staying physically active, recalling how cycling and sports have been an integral part of her childhood.

She added, "This event really brought back memories of my childhood, specifically the time when I first started getting into sports. I used to have a small bicycle back then, and I used it for everything... The kind of physical activity is absolutely essential."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike in April.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised every week by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the Sports Authority of India, along with partners the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb association, Kudo association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat and Yogasana Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOES), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to grow as a powerful symbol of community-driven wellness. With lakhs of citizens participating across thousands of locations every week, the initiative reinforces the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi--to make fitness a way of life while addressing critical challenges such as obesity and pollution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)