New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four accused persons, including three officers of the Military Engineer Services (MES), Sagar, and a middleman, while accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 from a complainant.

According to a release, the CBI had registered a case against the Garrison Engineer (GE), Assistant Garrison Engineer (AGE) of MES, Sagar, and a middleman on allegations that the accused public servants demanded a bribe of 2 per cent of the contract value -- ₹1,00,000 -- through the middleman, for making available the contract site to a contractor for repair and maintenance work under an awarded contract.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of ₹ 80,000/- at the rate of 1.5 per cent of the contract value from the complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught the four accused while accepting a bribe of ₹ 80,000/- from the complainant. Later, the above-mentioned accused have been arrested and will be produced before the Court of Ld. Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jabalpur on 12.09.2025.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/ articles.

Investigation is continuing. (ANI)

