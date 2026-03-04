New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shop in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday evening, following which a charred body of a man was recovered from the site, according to Delhi Fire Services.

As per officials, a fire call was received at around 7:45 PM regarding a blaze at a shop in the Sadar Bazar area of the national capital.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final at Wankhede on March 5: Road Closures, Parking Restrictions and Diversions Announced.

Fire Officer Manish Kumar said that the nearest fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

"We got information about the fire. The first tender from the nearest fire station responded, and after reaching here, it was found that the fire was a little severe. Nearby fire stations also sent their tenders, and now a total of 16 tenders are working here," he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: DMK Announces Tiruchi Siva, Prof J Constantine Ravindran as Candidates; Allots One Seat Each to Congress, DMDK.

He further stated that teams are currently working to control the smoke and carry out cooling operations.

"We are working on the smoke, and after that, we will investigate the casualties," he added.

Earlier in the day, A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)