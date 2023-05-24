New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested in connection to the loot incident reported in Delhi's Signature Bridge area on Monday, the police said on Wednesday.

Officials said that a tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh was looted near Signature Bridge at Tarun Goyat section area on Monday afternoon.

The tempo was going to Model Town with a consignment of cigarettes from Ghaziabad. "We have arrested two of the suspects," they said.

Officials said that the looted consignment of cigarettes was also recovered from the two accused.

"There were 4-5 people involved in the loot, and efforts to identify and nab them are on," they said, adding that a case has been registered at Timarpur Police Station.

"Further investigation is underway in this matter," they added. (ANI)

