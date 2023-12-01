New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday held two Uzbek nationals at Delhi airport with gold chains weighing about 4.7 kg.

The CISF stated that at about 08:27 hrs, during pre-embarkation security checks at the security hold area, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, while screening the hand baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images in the hand baggage.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Finance, Technology Extremely Essential To Fulfil Aspirations of Global South, Says PM Narendra Modi.

On checking the bag, gold weighing 4.7 kg was found.

The passenger was later identified as Akbar Anvarov Avaz Ugli (Uzbekistan national), who, along with co-passenger Sabirov Abdurakhmon Rakhimon Ugli (Uzbekistan national), were bound for Tashkent by Uzbekistan Airways flight No. HY-422 (STD-0830 hrs) and were held for questioning, the CISF said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves 30% Reservation to Women for Posts of Constable in State Police.

On inquiry, both passengers could not produce supporting documents or bills for carrying such a huge quantity of gold chains.

The matter was informed to senior officers of the CISF and customs officials.

Later, the said passengers, along with the detected gold chains, were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)