Delhi CM Announcement: BJP Central Observers Depart for Party Office To Attend Legislative Party Meeting To Elect Chief Minister (Watch Video)

New Delhi, February 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party's central observers for electing Leader of Delhi Legislature Party, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, departed for party headquarters on Tuesday evening for the announcement of Delhi's new Chief Minister. Ahead of the announcement of Delhi's Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Deepak Prakash on Wednesday asserted that good governance would start in Delhi from tomorrow. Speaking to ANI ahead of tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony, he said, "Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow."

"Sunrise is going to happen in Delhi tomorrow. The development will now take place at the ground level... Tomorrow, a new government will be formed in Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah... Tomorrow's event is really a historic event. After 27 years, the BJP government will be sworn in (in Delhi)... Tomorrow will be the beginning of good governance with the end of bad governance," Deepak Prakash said. Delhi CM Announcement: BJP Appoints Central Observers Ahead of Legislature Party Meeting Today To Pick New Chief Minister.

BJP Central Observers Depart for Party Office

#WATCH | BJP leaders and party's central observers for electing Leader of Delhi Legislature Party, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, at Delhi BJP office pic.twitter.com/bZIp1HVXVU — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

On Delhi's new chief minister, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the legislative party will take the decision, which the party's parliamentary board will approve. " This is a suspense. The legislative party will take the decision, which the party's parliamentary board will approve. There is no formula," Gautam said.

JP leader Ashok Goyal said, Today, a double-engine government is going to be formed under the leadership of the BJP... After the formation of the government, Delhi will be free from pollution, and we will see a pace of development..." Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva also arrived at the party office for the legislative party meeting to elect the new CM of Delhi. He said, "By 8 pm, we will tell you (media)..." Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony 2025: Auto Drivers, Slum Dwellers Among Guests at New BJP Chief Minister’s Oath-Taking Event; AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi To Be Invited.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters rejoice as Delhi BJP MLAs are set to elect the legislative party leader who will take oath as the CM of Delhi tomorrow. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998. The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

