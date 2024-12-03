New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, inspected the charging and other services of state' Mohalla bus to address the issue of last mile connectivity in Delhi.

"The unique Mohalla buses of Delhi - trial has already been done on two routes. I am here for the inspection of charging and other things. These buses will be on the roads of Delhi in the coming two weeks - these will run in the congested areas of Delhi. The state has always the transport issues - relating to the last mile connectivity - more than 2000 mohalla buses will run in Delhi to resolve this issue of last mile connectivity..," she said.

This initiative is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to expand the Mohalla Bus service across the city.

The nine-metre-long buses are being introduced to boost last-mile connectivity. The buses, as against the standard 12-m-long vehicles plying on Delhi roads currently, will be fully electric. They will have 23 seats of which six will be reserved for women.

The route covers vital locations such as Munirka Village, the Munirka Metro Station, Ambience Mall, DLF Mall on Nelson Mandela Road, the Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Spinal Injury HoMspital, IIMC, Ber Sarai Village, and Fortis Hospital.

Earlier, in August, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and MLA Somnath Bharti inaugurated the Mohalla Bus (trial) on a new route from Kailash Colony metro station to PNB Gitanjali Colony The first route for the bus service will be from Kailash Colony Metro Station to PNB Geetanjali Colony.

The second, from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vasant Vihar Metro Station, this route will cover 6-7 colleges of South Campus.

Currently, two buses are operating on a trial basis, with plans for additional routes to be determined based on commuter feedback.

Notably, the Kejriwal government plans to introduce a total of 2,180 such buses by 2025, specifically designed to cater to areas where road width is limited or where overcrowding prevents regular 12-meter buses from operating. (ANI)

