New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday inspected the work to open 5 gates of Yamuna Barrage and said that they are trying to get these gates opened and bring the situation back to normal.

Talking to the reporters, Kejriwal said, "Out of 32 gates, five are shut at the Yamuna barrage that is why waterlogging is taking place in nearby areas. We are trying to get these 5 gates opened so that the water flows back to the barrage."

"We are trying our best to bring the situation back to normal," he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of three children who drowned in a ditch, filled with water amid severe waterlogging in the national capital on Friday.

"It is very unfortunate. Those three children went swimming in the river. We have warned so many times that do not go near the rivers. This is a very big crisis. Everyone should work together and not play the blame game," Kejriwal said.

Earlier today, the CM inspected the Wazirabad-located Okhla Plant. Water treatment was stopped here after flooding at the Plant and has now been started again after the receding of the water.

The city is witnessing a flood-like situation, with several areas inundated as the Yamuna river breached the danger mark following incessant rainfall, the highest recorded in the last 45 years.

However, the water level of Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at a level slightly lower than that recorded at 9 am. While it was 208.40 meters at 9 am, it was recorded at 208.38 metres at 10 am today.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days. (ANI)

