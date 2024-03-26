New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a second order from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, asking him to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in Delhi.

Kejriwal on March 24 issued his first government order from jail, directing Water Minister Atishi to ensure the redressal of water and sewerage grievances in Delhi.

At a meeting of the legislators, councillors and office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party held on Sunday, it was resolved that AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue to run the government from jail.

Sharing details of the Chief Minister's order with the media, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said "Healthcare in Delhi has always been Arvind Kejriwal's priority. Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals. The Chief Minister is pained to know about it," added the Health Minister.

"The Chief Minister is concerned that a poor patient should not suffer because of this. While an ordinary person who is in jail worries about his family and how to get bail, Arvind Kejriwal, who is in custody, is worried that the problems of Delhites should not be compounded," Bharadwaj said.

Praising the Delhi Chief Minister for issuing the directive while in custody, Bharadwaj said, "He has issued a direction to me. His order is God's order to us. Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, but he is fully concerned about the health facilities in Delhi," said the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, criticized the Delhi CM for running the government from jail.

"Today, the ones who are talking about running the government from jail must know that the gangs are run from jail, not governments," Tiwari said.

Notably, the BJP has been demanding that Kejriwal relinquish the chief minister's post after his arrest in connection with the liquor policy case. However, the AAP has maintained that he will run the government from ED custody.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21. (ANI)

