Mumbai, March 26: As the holy month of Ramadan continues, Muslims across India and worldwide observe the spiritual practice of fasting with devotion and enthusiasm. Today marks the fifteenth Roza of Ramadan, with tomorrow being the sixteenth Roza, a significant milestone in this sacred month. The observance of Ramadan commenced on March 12 in India, following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan on March 11.

Ramadan, one of the most revered months in Islam, is characterised by fasting from dawn until dusk, a practice considered one of the five pillars of the faith. Muslims begin their fast in the early morning after partaking in a pre-dawn meal known as Sehri and break their fast with an evening meal called Iftar, after sunset. These timings vary from city to city, depending on the local sunrise and sunset. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 15th Roza of Ramzan on March 26 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Sehri, Iftar Time for 16th Roza on March 27:

Roza 16 March 27, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 05:23 AM 6:52 PM Delhi 04:57 AM 6:38 PM Kolkata 04:18 AM 5:51 PM Ahmedabad 05:20 AM 6:54 PM Bengaluru 05:07 AM 6:32 PM Chennai 04:57 AM 6:21 PM Hyderabad 05:01 AM 6:29 PM Srinagar 04:59 AM 6:49 PM Lucknow 04:44 AM 6:22 PM Bhopal 05:01 AM 6:35 PM Malappuram 05:14 AM 6:38 PM Patna 04:28 AM 6:05 PM Jaipur 05:04 AM 6:43 PM

In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, and other cities across India, Muslims adhere to the Sehri and Iftar schedule for the sixteenth Roza on March 27. These timings hold great significance as they guide individuals in aligning their spiritual practices with the prescribed rituals of Ramadan. Apart from fasting, the month of Ramadan is a time for prayers, reflection, acts of charity, and humanitarian activities. Muslims engage in deep introspection and seek spiritual growth through increased devotion and connection with the divine. Holy Tuesday 2024: Know the Date, History, and Significance of the Third Day of Holy Week, Also Known As Fig Tuesday.

During Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast, a variety of Indian delicacies are enjoyed, including Chicken Biryani, samosas, haleem, dates, and dry fruits. These traditional dishes hold cultural significance and add to the festive spirit of Ramadan. As the month progresses, anticipation builds for the culmination of Ramadan with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, also known as Raman Eid 2023 or Eid ul-Fitr 2024.

This joyous occasion marks the end of the fasting period, heralded by the sighting of the crescent moon. In light of these auspicious events, Muslims across India extend warm wishes of Ramadan Mubarak 2024, embracing the spirit of unity, compassion, and spiritual rejuvenation that characterises this blessed month.

