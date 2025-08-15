New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Alongside, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, joining millions across the country in celebrating the spirit of independence and national pride.

The EAM hoisted the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem, alongside officials and close associates present to mark the occasion."Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence, on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" the EAM stated in a post on X.Speaking on the Independence Day speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ramparts of the Red Fort today, the EAM stated that it was a "powerful speech" by the PM, noting the message of "Aatmanirbharta"."

It was a compelling speech by the Prime Minister. It was a message of Aatmanirbharta and that we can face all the challenges at home, abroad, and he had great confidence in the Indian people that they will rise to the challenge," Jaishankar said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

CM Yadav also extended greetings to the residents of the state and the country on the 79th Independence Day, highlighting that it is the most special occasion above all the festivals."I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all residents of the state and the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15.

This occasion is above all the festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, and Eid. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to progress and may become a leading nation by the Amrit Kaal of 2047," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

