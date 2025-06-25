New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board, a platform dedicated to making the city more trader-friendly.

The formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board was one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto during the Assembly polls.

"Under this, the government aims to revitalise trade and industry in the city. The board will play a crucial role in promoting the interests of traders and contributing to the city's economic growth," CM Gupta said.

With a key aim to address the needs of traders and industrialists, the board will focus on policy formation, regulatory challenges, the welfare of traders, boosting employment, and investment, she added.

The chief minister said that the board will be chaired by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and comprise a 15-member committee, including nine trade activists and six government officials.

"Under this, the government will also provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 10 crore, which has been allocated in the budget and will be used for welfare schemes," the chief minister further said.

The board will also provide legal aid, organize events, and create an IT portal to facilitate communication between the government and traders, said Gupta.

"The board aims to simplify regulatory frameworks, streamline processes to ease regulatory challenges for traders, provide welfare schemes by implementing welfare schemes for traders, and ensure their well-being and support... it will also foster an environment that promotes employment and investment opportunities," said the CM.

The board will also act as a bridge between the government and the trading community, conveying their suggestions and concerns directly to policy makers.

Gupta further added, "Traders and industry stakeholders in Delhi have long faced issues such as lack of an effective grievance platform, exclusion from policy-making, regulatory complexity, and insufficient social security.

"The approval of the formation of the Delhi Traders Welfare Board by the Delhi government is a historic and welcome decision for traders in the capital. This step will definitely promote "ease of doing business" and will prove to be a milestone towards making Delhi an investment-friendly, transparent, and business-friendly capital, Nitin Gupta, president of the Kamala Nagar Traders Association, said.

The chief minister said there are around eight lakh traders registered with the Trade and Taxes Department of Delhi.

Under this new board, the BJP government will also hold Delhi's first Global Investment Summit every two years to attract investors and boost economic growth.

