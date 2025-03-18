New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta engaged with chartered accountants to gather expert insights for the Delhi Budget 2025-26, aiming to make it transparent, balanced, and beneficial for all citizens.

In a post on X, Gupta stated, "Important discussions were held with chartered accountants regarding the developed Delhi Budget 2025-26. Their suggestions and expertise will help in preparing a balanced, transparent, and progressive budget that benefits every citizen. Our goal is to ensure a strong economy, inclusive growth, and more opportunities."

According to an official release, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Delhi's Members of Parliament (MPs) earlier on Monday to discuss the 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025'. The objective was to incorporate MPs' suggestions for Delhi's overall development and accelerate project implementation with the central government's support.

Following the meeting, CM Gupta emphasized that the 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025' is not just a financial document but a roadmap for a better future for every Delhi resident.

"Our effort is to ensure that the upcoming budget fulfils commitments toward modern infrastructure, a clean environment, quality education, better healthcare, and new employment opportunities. The government aims to position Delhi as a leading global metropolis, offering world-class infrastructure and opportunities to every citizen. In this direction, we held a meeting with Delhi's MPs today, who shared their views on various aspects of the 'Viksit Delhi Budget'," she said.

She further mentioned that discussions with MPs covered various key areas, including the swift completion of road, flyover, and metro expansion projects, joint efforts by the central and state governments to prevent water pollution under the Yamuna cleaning initiative, the expansion of green spaces and promotion of electric vehicles, modernization of new schools and government hospitals, and improvement of healthcare facilities.

As per the release, the discussion also focused on ensuring maximum benefits of central government schemes for Delhi. Reaffirming her commitment to the development agenda, CM Gupta emphasised that making Delhi a developed and self-reliant city is the government's primary objective.

"With the active participation of MPs and support from the central government, we will achieve this goal at an accelerated pace. The Delhi government is fully committed to the holistic development of Delhi and its residents. All promises made in the manifesto will be fulfilled with utmost sincerity and dedication," she added. (ANI)

