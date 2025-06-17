New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2025, focusing on planning, arrangements, and facilities for the devotees during the yatra.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the meeting was held with the focus to ensure a seamless and respectful experience for the lakhs of Shiv bhakts expected to participate.

Gupta directed that every devotee should receive respect, facilities, and security, emphasising that the event is not only a festival of faith but also an opportunity for service and dedication.

"Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta held a high-level review meeting today at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the preparations for Kanwar Yatra 2025. In the meeting, the planning, arrangements and facilities to be provided to the devotees of Kanwar camps to be set up in Delhi this year were discussed in detail," the CMO stated.

"The Chief Minister directed that it should be ensured that every Shiv devotee gets respect, facilities and security. She said that Kanwar Yatra is not only a festival of faith but also an opportunity for service and dedication. The Delhi government will ensure its organisation with devotion, arrangements and sensitivity," it added.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and senior officials from relevant departments at the Delhi Secretariat.

Following the meeting, the Delhi CM detailed the setup of Kanwar camps across Delhi, with a focus on improving the infrastructure and services compared to previous years under the AAP government. She noted that the camps are scheduled to operate from July until Sawan Shivratri.

"The government will pay special attention to the lakhs of Shiv bhakts who come to Delhi with Kanwar. They will be provided with facilities. The government will work towards eliminating the irregularities in the aid and arrangements that used to happen during the time of the previous governments. Kanwar camps will start from July and will continue till Shivratri," she stated.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, who was present at the meeting, elaborated on the government's commitment, saying, "Lakhs of people take part in the Kanwar Yatra in Delhi, and the Chief Minister has decided that special preparations will be made to serve the Kanwariyas, and a grand Kanwar Yatra will be taken out in Delhi. This meeting was called for those special arrangements. The Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers are sitting with all the organisers of the Kanwar Seva Samiti, and a grand and beautiful Kanwar Yatra will be taken out in Delhi. We are all ready to serve every Kanwariya."

In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kamwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, Parshuram, a devotee of Shiva and Lord Vishnu's avatar, participated in the initial procession. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

