New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the construction work of a 24-seater Jan Sewa Camp (JSC) in the Jhuggi Jhopdi (JJ) cluster of the Nehru Camp area in Haiderpur.

On Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta also participated in the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Speaking at the event, she described the legendary queen as a symbol of harmony, courage, and visionary leadership.

In a post on X, CM Gupta wrote, "Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar was not just a queen - she was a visionary who ruled with justice, policy, harmony and indomitable courage and gave a new identity to Indian women's power through her leadership. Her entire life is an indelible example of nation-building, public welfare and women's empowerment. The inspiring life of Queen Mother Ahilyabai not only empowers the role of women in Indian history, but also proves that a visionary woman can lay the foundation of a prosperous and welfare nation with her wisdom, policies and courage. His memory is both an ideal and an inspiration for us."

"She is not just a queen, she is a symbol of policy, harmony and courage - an indelible inspiration for women's leadership. Her life tells us that even a woman can lead an entire era," CM Gupta said.

Union Minister of State SPS Baghel and Harsh Malhotra were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also planning to set up UMTA (Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) to improve public transport in the state. The aim is to have better coordination among public transport agencies.

It further aims to improve public transport coordination and project implementation, to streamline the public transport system by facilitating better communication and cooperation between different transport agencies. (ANI)

