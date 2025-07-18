New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday participated in a plantation drive organised under the 'Van Mahotsav' program, held at the President's Bodyguard (PBG) Parade Ground, near 11 Murti.

Gupta expressed joy over the growing support for the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, and said that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to young children are joining hands to make Delhi greener and protect the environment.

Addressing reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "We are very happy that everyone has come together to make Delhi greener... From PM Modi to small children, we are on a mission to make Delhi green and save the environment under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative."

While Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya who was also present at that time, congratulated the people of Delhi and urged everyone to support the mission. "I congratulate all Delhi residents on this 'Van Mahotsav' and appeal to make this mission a success," Upadhyaya said.

Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, called the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign a vital step for the environment and reminded citizens of their duty to protect nature.

"'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is an important initiative for the environment. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of this country to ensure the safety of the environment, and we should try everything we can," Shrivastava said.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a fully automated vehicle testing station at the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot in Nand Nagri, and reiterated her government's commitment to reducing pollution, cleaning the Yamuna, and providing all necessary facilities to residents.

Speaking at the occasion, Gupta announced a major development for women commuters, stating, "We have prepared to bring 'Pink Cards', in place of 'Pink tickets', in DTC buses for our sisters in Delhi... We will reduce pollution, clean Yamuna, develop infrastructure and give all facilities to the residents of Delhi." (ANI)

