Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] December 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday offered prayers at the renowned Shri Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Churu district.

She sought blessings at the temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Hanuman and a destination that attracts devotees from across the country.

During her visit, the Chief Minister performed rituals and interacted briefly with temple authorities and devotees. Security arrangements were in place during her visit to the temple.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday flagged off new electric buses and an interstate bus service from ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) in the national capital. The new interstate bus service, Delhi-Dharuhera, aims to enhance connectivity between the two cities.

During the event, the Delhi CM described the service as critical to inter-state connectivity. She said that electric buses are the most effective way to eradicate pollution.

She also informed that the university bus service, which was shut down during the previous government, has been restarted.

The CM also highlighted other initiatives, including the construction of new automatic testing centres and a new pink card system for women, which will allow them to travel for free.

She claimed that vehicles were roaming across Delhi "without pollution certificates". CM Rekha informed that updated automatic testing centres are being built in Nand Nagri, Tehkhand, and Burari. (ANI)

