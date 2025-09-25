New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday participated in the 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign 2025 held in New Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Emphasising the importance of Chandni Chowk as the city's heritage area, Gupta said that the place was also very important for commercial organisations.

"This area of Chandni Chowk is our heritage area. Millions of people visit here... It is also a very important place for commercial organisations. During festivals, cleanliness becomes even more essential here... The cleanliness here needs to be improved... We have reviewed the arrangements here with officials... We have also contributed through voluntary labour here," she said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal, who was also present, demanded the renaming of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority to preserve the historicity of Chandni Chowk.

"The historicity and commercial character of Chandni Chowk have been observed. To establish coordination among all agencies here, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority should be authorised. The name of this Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Authority should be changed to Indraprastha Redevelopment Authority. This will preserve the historicity here..." Khandelwal told ANI.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also felicitated sanitiation workers as a part of the campaign at the Army headquarters in the city.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Mantri Singh stated that today, the country is celebrating 'Swachhata Diwas' as part of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', which has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution.

Singh said, "We have gathered here on the important occasion of Swachhata Diwas. The way 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has reached every person in the country in the form of a revolution is amazing. The nation is celebrating Swachhata Diwas today as part of that revolution. A person who keeps his house and surroundings clean gives a message that he is disciplined and responsible...". (ANI)

