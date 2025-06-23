New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid floral tribute to Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, describing the annual commemoration as a tradition.

Speaking at the event, she called Mookerjee a 'Mahanayak' and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for fulfilling Mookerjee's vision by abrogating Article 370.

Gupta stated, "On the death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, floral tributes were paid here. This is done every year. But if the 'mahanayak' of the county was paid tribute in its true sense, it was done by PM Narendra Modi's government when Article 370 was abrogated. 'Ek vidhan, ek samvidhan aur ek pradhan' - only this will be applicable in the country."

She added, "The country cannot be divided into parts, there will be only one constitution for the whole country. We have to work as per the path paved by him, the base of which is 'nation first'."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ministers in the Delhi CM's cabinet, BJP MPs, and the Delhi BJP chief also paid floral tribute to Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

Pradhan, addressing a gathering in Delhi, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the opportunity to make Syama Prasad Mookerjee's sacrifice a reality. It took 66 years to pay true respect to the sacrifice of Prasad ji, when Article 370 was abrogated from the country."

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Liaquat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later, on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died there under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

