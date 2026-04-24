New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, issuing clear and time-bound directions to all departments to strengthen measures at every level, according to a press release.

With temperatures rising steadily and heatwave conditions intensifying, Gupta said the government is on full alert and has set a clear target of bringing heatwave-related deaths down to zero by 2030.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank To Shut Operations After RBI Licence Cancellation.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from all concerned departments. The Chief Minister directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance is equipped with essential facilities to handle heat emergencies.

She also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures. Schools have been instructed to introduce a 'water bell' system to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of April 24, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

CM Gupta further ordered that clean drinking water be made available across hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands.

"ORS must be accessible at all major public locations. Water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs should function seamlessly across the city. In addition, adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured," she said.

Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.

Highlighting the urgency, the Chief Minister noted that Delhi has recorded unprecedented temperatures in recent years, with the mercury touching 43.7°C in 2025 and staying above 40°C for nearly 40 days over the past two to three years. In response, a comprehensive and science-based framework has been put in place. As part of early warning and preparedness, the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded alert system green, yellow, orange and red, is being used for continuous monitoring, with real-time alerts being disseminated to departments as well as the general public/

On the health front, more than 339 health centres across Delhi have been equipped with ORS, ice packs and related supplies, while over 30 hospitals now have dedicated 'cool rooms' for heatstroke management. Additionally, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to handle heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been kept on standby for emergency response, the release said.

The release further added that in terms of public infrastructure and field-level interventions, drinking water points, water coolers, shaded shelters and cooling points are being set up across the city. Delhi Police has installed over 11,000 air coolers and more than 1,900 water coolers, while the traffic police are carrying out large-scale distribution of ORS packets, a drive that will be further expanded in the coming days.

Placing special emphasis on the safety of construction workers and other vulnerable groups, the Chief Minister directed that working hours be suitably modified, particularly to avoid exposure during peak afternoon heat. Employers have been instructed to mandatorily provide shaded areas, rest breaks, drinking water and ORS at worksites to safeguard workers from the adverse effects of extreme heat, the release said.

The release added that Gupta also instructed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure effective, on-ground implementation of the plan so that residents of Delhi are protected from the severe impact of the ongoing heatwave. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)