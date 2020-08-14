New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address party volunteers virtually on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day at 4 pm on Saturday.

"Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the party volunteers on the occasion of the Independence Day tomorrow. Kejriwal will hold this virtual address tomorrow at 4 pm," read a statement.

This address would be live on Kejriwal's Facebook page, Twitter handle and the party's YouTube channel.

"Kejriwal will first participate in the function organised on the occasion of Independence Day at the Delhi Secretariat. After this, at 4 pm, he will address Aam Aadmi Party volunteers online through social media," the statement further added. (ANI)

