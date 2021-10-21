Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled next year, the Delhi Congress will launch a 70-day campaign titled Pol Khol Yatra on October 25 that will cover 70 assembly constituencies, 272 wards and 700 km.

The yatra will raise the issue of corruption, inaction and incompetence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.

Anil Chaudhary, Delhi Congress chief told reporters, "The BJP and AAP Councillors are now derisively called 'lanterman' for the manner in which they take kickbacks from people who construct or renovate houses. Both the parties have let down the people of Delhi with their failed, corrupt governance."

Chaudhary said the BJP and AAP have raised corruption levels to such a height that the 15-year rule of the BJP left the MCD coffers empty, resulting in non-payment of salaries to employees, including sanitation workers, teachers, nurses and doctors.

"The BJP Mayors and AAP corporators became richer. They are derisively called 'lanterman' for the kickbacks they take from people who construct or renovate houses," he added.

He said that as the MCD elections are approaching, both the party leaders again started making tall promises to the people, particularly those living in the JJ Clusters, unauthorized colonies, resettlement colonies etc. The Congress' Phol Khol Yatra will unveil the real, dual faces of these corrupt leaders, he said.

Praising the works done by the Congress party in Delhi, the party chief said, "When Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years, it had a clear vision to make national capital one of the best cities in the world, which has been achieved with unprecedented development, making the educational institutions top class, checking pollution with the introduction of CNG in public transport and autos, and banning kerosene, and starting construction of flats to resettle slum dwellers."

"However, the seven-year rule of AAP had brought all the parameters of progress and development in Delhi to the base level," he added.

Elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

