New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): One police personnel lost his life and another sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into their patrol vehicle near Delhi University's Khalsa College late on Sunday night, the Delhi police said on Monday.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state.

"On the night intervening August 9 and 10, at about 1.30-1.45 am one accident was reported near Khalsa College, in which driver of the car, namely Tushar a resident of Model Town, driving in inebriated state rammed into patrol vehicle of Delhi Police. The impact was so hard that the patrol vehicle upturned and skid for 10-15 feet. In-charge of patrol vehicle constable Wazir Singh (50) was stuck inside the vehicle, Driver Amit with the help of public persons rescued him," said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North) in a statement.

"Wazir was shifted to Trauma Centre, Civil Lines and he succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment. The driver of the patrol vehicle Amit has also sustained several injuries," she added

Tushar was in an inebriated state and a case under Section 279, 337 and 304 (2) of the IPC was registered against him, the police said. (ANI)

