New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday accepted the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed's missing case, who had gone missing in October 2016.

This case was transferred to the CBI. The agency filed a closure report in 2018. His mother, Fatima Nafees, had challenged the closure report.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari accepted the closure report filed by the CBI.

"The CBI is at liberty to reopen the case if any evidence is found in connection with this case," ACJM Maheshwari said orally while pronouncing the order.

Earlier, the Investigation Officer (IO) had also informed that the statements of Quasim, Najeeb's mother, Fatima, his friend from Jamia, and the hostel warden at JNU were recorded.

It was also stated that the auto driver's statement was recorded by both the Delhi Police and the court. It was also clarified that the statement of the hostel warden, who saw Najeeb taking an auto from JNU.

Najeeb's mother, Fatima Nafees, had moved a protest petition against the closure report of the CBI. The Delhi High Court has transferred the case from Delhi police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case.

It was alleged that Najeeb had gone missing after an altercation with some students. Initially, an FIR was lodged by the Delhi police. The case was transferred to the CBI on May 16, 2017. Thereafter, an FIR was registered by the CBI in June 2017. The CBI had filed a closure report in 2018. (ANI)

