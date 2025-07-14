New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday allowed the plea of BRS leader K Kavitha to travel to the US between August 16 and September 2.

Kavitha is an accused in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the erstwhile Delhi excise policy case during previous AAP regime.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Directs Airlines To Check Locking Mechanism of Fuel Switches of Boeing Planes After Air India Crash Report.

Special judge Dig Vinay Singh was hearing two applications filed by the BRS leader seeking the release of her passport and permission to travel abroad.

"The right to travel abroad has been considered to be an important facet of right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, and there is no reason as to why the applicant (Kavitha) should be deprived of that right, having considered all the facts and circumstances, including the fact of the applicant being on bail in both the matters," the court said.

Also Read | India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

The court rejected the arguments of the CBI and ED contending Kavitha "may flee from justice" and said she was an MP who had "deep roots in society".

"Regarding the apprehension of the prosecuting agencies as to the availability of the accused and the progress of the trial, adequate directions can be passed while allowing the applications."

Kavitha was permitted to travel abroad by the court on May 3. The order noted during her travel period, the MP did not misuse the liberty or engage in conduct which could prejudice the trial.

The court imposed the same terms and conditions as the previous order.

Kavitha was released on bail by the Supreme Court on August 27 last year, and one of the conditions had her deposit the passport in the trial court.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)