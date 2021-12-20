New Delhi, December 20: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday discharged Kuldeep Singh Senger in 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor saying that no charges are made out against Senger in the present case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey discharged Kuldeep Singh Senger and five other accused observing that prima facie there is no evidence against these accused persons -- Senger, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyanendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awdesh Singh. Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Agency Makes COVID-19 Test Mandatory in Private Hospitals for SARI and ILI Patients.

However, the Court ordered to frame charges against four accused Ashish Kumar Pal, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh and list it for framing of formal charges against four accused on December 21. The court said that is prima facie sufficient evidence against these accused persons. Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Married Woman Gangraped By School Friend, His Two Accomplices In Indore; Case Registered.

"Accused Ashish Kumar Pal (A-11) is directed to be charged for offence punishable U/s 304-A/338/279 IPC and accused Vinod Mishra (A-3), Haripal Singh (A-4) and accused Naveen Singh (A-5) Is directed to be separately charged for offence punishable U/s 506(ii) IPC read with Section 34 IPC, " the court said.

The accident had taken place in 2019 when the Unnao rape victim was on her way to Rae Bareli. A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl was travelling with her two aunts and lawyer. While her aunts succumbed to their injuries, she and her lawyer were grievously injured.

As per chargesheet, on July 28, 2019 between 12.45 pm and 12.50 pm, accused Ashish Kumar Pal was driving the truck on the wrong side of the road coming from Raibareilly side towards Lalganj side in rash and negligent manner. The car being driven by Mahender Singh Advocate collided with the rear portion of the truck resulting in the death of two lady passengers besides grievously injuring the driver Mahender Singh Advocate who later on succumbed to the injuries as also the victim.

The court noted that the chargesheet did not mention any record or evidence regarding the criminal conspiracy between the accused persons with the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The Court also noted that the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was in judicial custody during theperiod when alleged threats were extended to the victim or her family members. The Court also noted that admittedly the case of prosecution is that he conspired with the other accused persons to extend the threat to the victim or her family members and he himself did not extend any threat.

Kuldeep Singh Senger was represented by advocates SPM Tripathi and Deepak Sharma. On August 1, 2019, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life in a separate case for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

