New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea filed by a BJP leader seeking prosecution of Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj for alleged defamatory remarks against him in September 2018.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne rejected the petition filed by BJP's Suraj Bhan Chauhan against a trial court order which had earlier dismissed his complaint against Bhardwaj.

Chauhan had alleged Bhardwaj defamed him in 2018 by falsely claiming at a press conference that an FIR had been lodged against him.

"The criminal revision petition is dismissed," the judge said on Saturday.

The complaint was filed before the Rouse Avenue court in December 2024.

A magisterial court had on February 19 dismissed Chauhan's plea, saying the alleged offence of defamation took place in September 2018 and observed the limitation period for filing the present complaint was three years.

None of the grounds, the magistrate said, pleaded by Chauhan to seek the condonation of delay were found justifiable.

"The complainant is not entitled to the condonation of delay in filing the present complaint. Accordingly, the present application is dismissed," it had held.

The BJP leader had moved against the magisterial court order.

