New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Sharjeel Imam's bail plea and directed to frame sedition charges against him in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him at Jamia area in Delhi in December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat on Monday dismissed the regular bail plea moved by Sharjeel Imam in the present case. It has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 4, 2022.

The Court has directed to send the copy of the order to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Special Public Prosecutor and for counsel for the accused through e-mail.The court has passed orders for framing the charges against Imam under section 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 of Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA).

One of the organizers of the Shaheen Bagh protest of December 2019, Sharjeet Imam, was arrested in 2020 by Delhi Police from Jahanabad, Bihar.

The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against him in the present case. It was alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Central government.

Delhi Police had mentioned in the charge sheet against Sharjeel that "he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation." (ANI)

