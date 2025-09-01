New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Monday extended the judicial custody of influencer Sandeepa Virk till September 15. She was produced before the court after her earlier custody expired.

Virk was arrested on August 12 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vijay Shankar extended Sandeepa Virk's judicial custody for a further 14 days.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin appeared for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and prayed for the extension of her judicial custody. He submitted that an investigation is going on. They will seek Virk's further custody if required.

According to the ED, the investigation revealed that Sandeepa Virk acquired immovable property in her name by making false promises and cheating. She claims to be the owner of hyboocare.com, a website purportedly selling FDA-approved beauty products.

However, the products listed on the site have been found to be non-existent, the ED's alleged.

The ED had conducted search operations on 12 and 13 August 2025 at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. These operations were part of an ongoing investigation into Sandeepa Virk and her associates, who are alleged to have exerted undue influence through misrepresentation and defrauded individuals by soliciting money under false pretences.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Police Station Phase-8, SAS Nagar, Punjab, under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The ED stated that the website lacks a user registration option and is plagued by persistent payment gateway issues. Scrutiny of the website uncovered minimal social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and an absence of transparent organisational details, all of which reinforce the finding of non-genuine commercial activity.

The ED stated that the website lacks a user registration option and is plagued by persistent payment gateway issues. Scrutiny of the website uncovered minimal social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and an absence of transparent organisational details, all of which reinforce the finding of non-genuine commercial activity.

The agency said that during the search operation, several incriminating documents and records were seized, and statements of key persons and associates, including Farrukh Ali, were recorded.

Virk was arrested on August 12 under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. She was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which had granted custody to ED till August 14, 2025, for further investigation. (ANI)

