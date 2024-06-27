New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a 20-year-old man accused of rape, observing that it was a matter of trial whether he committed the crime or not.

Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar was hearing the bail plea of the man who claimed that he was incarcerated since April 12 after being falsely implicated in the case.

"Accused is a young man of 20 years of age and not involved in any other case. Prosecutrix has not opposed the bail application of the accused. Charge sheet has been filed. Whether the applicant sexually assaulted the prosecutrix or not is a matter of trial," the court said in its order dated June 22.

The court also noted that according to the final report, the prosecutrix did not provide her mobile phone despite being served a notice and her friends did not support her version.

It said according to the medico-legal case, there were no marks of assault or external injuries and the prosecutrix had refused to undergo internal examination.

"In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing of a personal bond with one sound surety in the sum of Rs 20,000," the court said.

Other bail conditions included the accused not contacting the complainant, not tampering with evidence, not influencing witnesses, furnishing his address and mobile phone number and appearing before the court on each date.

The Subzi Mandi police station had registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) in January.

