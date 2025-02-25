New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, booked over the recent attack on a Delhi Police team at Jamia Nagar in the national capital.

Granting the reprieve, special judge Jitendra Singh directed Khan to join the investigation.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA in connection with the incident on February 10 and alleged he led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody.

The alleged incident, police said, occurred when Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan.

