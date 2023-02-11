New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court has issued an arrest warrant against former Indian women's under-17 football team assistant coach Alex Mario Ambrose in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.

Special POCSO Judge Gahandeep Jindal on Friday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against Ambrose.

This case pertains to the alleged misconduct with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe.

He was suspended and was called from Norway.

The matter has been listed for hearing on February 25 for further proceedings.

The court also issued notice for breach of a surety bond under Section 446 of the CrPC. The court had issued summons on October 27, last year in the matter.

An FIR was registered against Ambrose at Sector 23 Dwarka police station under sections of POCSO Act for alleged sexual offences committed against a minor player.

All India Football Federation had sacked Ambrose for the alleged sexual misconduct. (ANI)

