New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court listed the National Herald case for further evidence as the stay granted earlier by the Delhi High Court has not been extended.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal listed the matter for evidence after noting the submissions that the complainant, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, wishes to withdraw the appeal from the Delhi High Court.

The Rouse Avenue court has listed the matter for hearing on November 29.

During the hearing, counsel for Swamy filed an order of the Delhi High Court of October 8, 2025, wherein it was mentioned that advocate Satya Anand Sabharwal, counsel for the petitioner Subramanian Swamy, wishes to withdraw the petition.

Counsel's vakalatnama was not on the record of the High Court, and he was granted time to file the same on record. The matter is listed before the High Court on November 21.

The Patiala House court earlier had issued summons to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. They are on bail in this case.

This matter was transferred to the Special MP-MLA court at Rouse Avenue.

The matter is at the stage of evidence before the Rouse Avenue court.

This complaint case pertains to the allegations of giving a loan of Rs. 90 crores by the Congress to Associated Journal Limited (AJL) and the takeover of AJL's shareholding and assets by the Young Indian.

Dr. Subramanian Swamy has alleged offences of misappropriation, etc., by the summoned accused persons.

The money laundering matter linked with the National Herald is pending consideration on the summoning of the proposed accused persons. This matter is listed for hearing on October 25.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a Prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian, M/s Dotex Merchandise Private Limited. (ANI)

