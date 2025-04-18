New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved order on the maintainability of the defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister and APP leader Satyender Jain, against a sitting BJP MLA, Karnail Singh.

The court has to decide the issue of jurisdiction to hear the complaint against Karnail Singh, who was not an MLA when the complaint was filed.

On March 3, the counsel for Karnail Singh had raised the issue of the maintainability of the complaint before the special MP/MLA court.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal, after hearing the submissions of advocates for the complainant and the proposed accused on the point of maintainability and jurisdiction, reserved the order till April 23.

Advocate Vinod Dahiya, counsel for Karnail Singh, had said that at the time of the incident, Karnail Singh was neither MP nor MLA. Therefore, this special court can't hear this complaint as this court is meant to hear the cases against MPs and MLAs.

ACJM Paras Dalal had said that this issue was raised by the court, and it was convinced that this complaint can be heard by this court. Still, you have the right to argue.

Advocates for Jain had submitted that there are judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Manipur High Court in favour of Jain.

The court on February 6 asked the counsel for Satyender Jain, how his complaint is maintainable before the special MP/MLA court wherein he is a complainant, not an accused.

The counsel for Jain had submitted that there is a judgment of the Delhi High Court that if a former MLA is a complainant in a matter, he can file the same before the Special MP/MLA Court.

The judge had asked the counsel how this complaint is maintainable here? This court is to hear cases against the MPs/MLAs.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, who appeared through video conferencing, had submitted that if the complainant is a former MLA, he can file a case here before the MP/MLA Court, as per the judgment of the High Court.

The former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain has moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, a Delhi election candidate of the BJP from Shakoor Basti. It is alleged that the proposed accused made a defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

It is alleged by the complainant, Jain, that Karnail Singh made a statement that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 kg of gold from his house, and he has 1100 acres of land in his name.

The plea has been moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. The plea states that the proposed accused made a statement that Jain has made his own wealth through corruption, and the money that was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that the proposed accused made a false statement that huge amounts of gold were recovered from his house. He is Bhoo Mafia, he will go to jail again.

It is also alleged that the proposed accused defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and a fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against the complainant. (ANI)

