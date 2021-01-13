New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A Delhi Court has summoned BJP Lok Sabha MP and Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans in connection with a case for allegedly providing ambiguous information in election affidavits.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Dharmender Singh on January 12 took cognisance of the Delhi Police charge sheet filed under the provision of Representation of People Act and summoned Hans for January 18.

Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Hans for allegedly providing ambiguous information in respect of his educational qualification and tax liabilities of his and his family members.

The court also issued notice to the Investigating Officer (IO) and asked him to file a report regarding the progress of further investigation.

"Cognizance of offence u/s 125 (A) (filing false affidavit) of Representation of People Act is taken. Accused (Hans) be summoned for next date i.e. January 18, 2021," the judge said.

A criminal case was filed by Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia against Hans for allegedly filing false affidavit during 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Hans was elected to Lok Sabha from North West Delhi seat.

Lillothia had contested election against Hans.

