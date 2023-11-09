New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against three accused in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorist activities, also involving the banned Popular Front of India.

Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Gupta said “prima facie” sufficient material existed to proceed against the accused.

The judge summoned the representative of the accused company, Tamil Nadu Foundation Trust, and its Managing Trustee, M Mohammed Ismail, on December 12, when the court will hear the matter further.

He issued production warrant against the secretary of the trust, Syed Mohd Kasim Ibrahim, who is currently in judicial custody.

On October 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the prosecution complaint (agency's equivalent of a charge sheet) before the court, which posted the matter for consideration on October 26.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, along with advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, told the court there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused in the case.

The case relates to alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore over several years.

The Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned by the Centre in September last year over its alleged links with terror activities and association with global terrorist organisations like the ISIS.

The ED had filed the case on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism-related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ED alleged that the accused and other members associated with the organisation collected funds by way of donation, hawala, banking channels, etc., which were being used for unlawful activities and commission of various offences.

The federal anti-money laundering agency also said its probe found that bogus cash donations and bank transfers were made.

Funds were alleged to have also been transferred to India from abroad through a clandestine channel under a conspiracy hatched by the office bearers of the PFI over several years, the ED claimed.

