New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has dismantled an arms smuggling network, arresting one supplier and three receivers after an operation at Netaji Subhash Place area. The police seized 15 pistols and 150 live rounds during the operation, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Crime Harsh Indora said the operation was carried out based on a tip-off that Mohammad Sajid, a notorious arms supplier, who was scheduled to deliver a consignment of weapons in the Pitampura area. The Crime Branch team tracked down Sajid and recovered the cache of arms from his car.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Terror Sympathisers Arrested From Poonch Along With AK-47s and Large Quantity of Warlike Store.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sajid had been supplying arms to Sunny Jaswant, a member of the infamous gangster Neeraj Bawaniya gang. The investigation also uncovered that Sajid would purchase pistols from Meerut for Rs 30,000-35,000 and sell them in Delhi to gangs for Rs 50,000-55,000.

"We have arrested a person named Sajid. We had information that he was going to enter Delhi with a huge stock of weapons and distribute them among people. He has been doing this work for a long time. He used to bring weapons from Meerut and supply them to criminals here in Delhi. He also provided weapons to a person named Sunny Jaswant of the Neeraj Bawania gang... There are other criminals, too, who have been taking weapons from him... Till now, we have recovered fifteen sophisticated pistols, eight extra magazines and 150 rounds," DCP Indora said.

Also Read | ‘O Romeo’: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Film Locks Its Release Date for February 14.

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the accused and are now working to identify and apprehend other members of the network. One of the arrested receivers was found to be posting pictures and videos of arms on social media, seemingly as a hobby.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch is continuing its investigation, working to dismantle the entire arms smuggling network. Three of the accused have previous involvement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)