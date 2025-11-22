New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday busted an international arms trafficking network linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and arrested four accused. The team recovered a total of eight pistols, including five Turkish-made and three Chinese-made weapons.

According to the Crime Branch, two accused were first arrested, and during interrogation, it was revealed that they were going to supply weapons to someone in Rohini. Acting on this information, the police arrested two receivers and recovered two more pistols from them.

Investigation has revealed that the network was being operated through international channels and that weapons were being sent from Pakistan via drones. The drones were flown in pairs--one drone recorded video while the other dropped the weapons at designated spots. The weapons were packed in carbon-lined polythene bags to avoid detection by sensors or thermal scanners.

Among the accused is Mandeep, a notorious criminal from Punjab with multiple cases registered against him. Another accused, Sonu, is associated with the Khatri gang and was reportedly in contact with arms suppliers based in Pakistan.

According to the police, the gang was supplying weapons to several criminal groups operating in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, including the infamous Gogi and Kapil Sangwan gangs.

The Crime Branch stated that this operation has played a crucial role in foiling a significant attempt by Pakistan-based networks to smuggle weapons into Indian territory. Further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely. (ANI)

