New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Delhi Crime Branch has arrested the alleged kingpin of a major inter-state drug trafficking cartel. The accused, identified as Satyapal alias Sonu, was apprehended on May 24 from Rohtak, Haryana, following a multi-layered investigation and sustained surveillance efforts.

In an official statement, DCP Harsh Indora stated that this arrest is the latest development in an operation that earlier led to the seizure of 172.780 kilograms of high-grade marijuana (ganja) and the arrest of three individuals: Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassu, and Pramod alias Parmal.

The investigation was initiated after the Crime Branch received actionable intelligence from ASI Sandeep Singh regarding an incoming narcotics consignment. Acting swiftly, a team intercepted a tempo vehicle with a concealed compartment in Shalimar Bagh. Gurpreet and Jaspreet, both residents of Bathinda, Punjab, were arrested on the spot, and the marijuana consignment was recovered from the vehicle. Pramod, who accompanied them to Brahampur, Odisha, for procurement, was later arrested based on further leads.

Satyapal alias Sonu, the alleged mastermind of the syndicate, had been absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2017 theft case. Following weeks of technical surveillance and interrogation of the arrested accused. A team tracked him down and arrested him in Rohtak, as per the release.

Satyapal acted as the financier and coordinator of the cartel, managing procurement and transportation across multiple states. Gurpreet and Jaspreet were responsible for logistics and driving, while Pramod assisted in sourcing the contraband.

The case has been registered under FIR at the Crime Branch under Sections 20, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The tempo used in the smuggling operation has been seized, DCP Indora added in the official statement.

Satyapal has a history of involvement in criminal activities, with previous cases registered against him under the Excise Act, IPC Sections 420 and 307, and other NDPS-related charges across various states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

All accused are currently being interrogated to uncover the financial trail, possible foreign connections, and the full extent of the trafficking network.

Delhi Police has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating narcotics from the capital, terming this operation a major success in its zero-tolerance drive against drug trafficking. (ANI)

