Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport intercepted a smuggling attempt on January 23, 2025. A passenger arriving from Jeddah on Flight 6E-64 was caught with gold concealed in a pickle box. During routine inspections, officers discovered four cut pieces of yellow metal weighing 100 grams cleverly hidden in the container. The individual has been booked for violating customs regulations. Authorities have seized the gold, and further investigations are underway. Delhi: Passenger Caught Smuggling Gold in Milk Powder Box at IGI Airport, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Gold Smuggling Foiled at Delhi Airport

🚨 Smuggling Foiled: Gold Concealed in Pickle Box Seized at IGI Airport! 🚨 In a clever but ultimately unsuccessful attempt, a passenger’s effort to smuggle gold concealed in a pickle box was intercepted by vigilant customs officers on January 23, 2025. 🔹 Flight Details:… pic.twitter.com/ZyyFcbZbMr — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) January 24, 2025

