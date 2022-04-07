New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A cyber forensic laboratory-cum-training centre was inaugurated on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory's Rohini office here, an official statement said.

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, additional chief secretary (Home), government of NCT of Delhi inaugurated the new wing, it said.

Also Read | Reorienting the #farmers to Natural Farming Methods Has Halved the Use of Synthetic and … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

This laboratory has been established under the scheme -- Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) of the Ministry of Home Affairs to impart training to police officers, public prosecutors and judicial officers with a capacity for 20 personnel, it said.

Through this training laboratory, officials related to law enforcement agencies, would be acquainted with the latest technology in the field of cyber forensics with respect to prevention of cyber crimes against women and children, the statement stated.

Also Read | India Ready To Continue Working With Sri Lanka for Post-COVID Economic Recovery, Says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

FSL director Deepa Verma said the training laboratory would help law enforcement agencies to investigate cyber forensic cases efficiently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)