New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a crackdown, the Cyber Police of Shahdara busted a fake job recruitment racket and arrested the mastermind behind the scam, said an official release on Wednesday.

The main accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. His wife and alleged co-conspirator, Seema Yadav, remains absconding.

The scam came to light after a 19-year-old youth from Bhola Nath Nagar fell victim to a fraudulent recruitment scheme advertised through a YouTube video for a fake job search app.

The teenager was lured with the promise of a cashier job at Zepto, but the complainant was duped of over Rs 9,000 through a series of payments for fake registration, document verification, and processing charges.

Following a detailed investigation involving technical surveillance, mobile forensics, and live location tracking, police traced the syndicate to multiple locations across Delhi, Noida, and Uttar Pradesh.

A rented office in Nirman Vihar, which served as the gang's fake recruitment centre, was found abandoned just days before the raid.

During the operation, authorities recovered over 100 candidate resumes, original and photocopied Aadhaar cards, and service agreements, further confirming the fraudulent operations.

Bank accounts used in the scam were traced to Shivam of Budh Vihar and Abhishek Tiwari of New Delhi. The mobile number used to contact victims has been found active since October 2024.

Rahul was arrested and served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNS. During questioning, he remained evasive and uncooperative. Preliminary interrogation indicates the accused was driven by the lure of quick money, targeting desperate job seekers since 2011.

Efforts are underway to track Seema Yadav, who has turned off her phone and is evading arrest.

Police are also examining complaints from other states with a similar modus operandi, suggesting a wider network of fraudulent activity.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

